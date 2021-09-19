Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon has delivered his verdict on Chelsea and what he expects from Thomas Tuchel's side when the two sides come head to head on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.

Chelsea make the trip to north London to face Nuno Espirito Santo's side aiming to extend their unbeaten start to the 2021/22 league season to five games after winning three of their opening four matches, drawing the other against Liverpool.

While Spurs remained unbeaten until last weekend, but a dismal 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace has seen the Lilywhites slip to seventh in the table, with Chelsea in fourth place.

Spurs will be hoping Harry Kane will bag his first goal/s of the league season. SIPA USA

Chelsea have won their last five London derbies and beat their London counterparts in the league 1-0 in north London back in February thanks to a Jorginho penalty.

Spurs had beaten Chelsea on penalties last September in the Carabao Cup and Reguilon is keen to emulate the cup result, but knows how much of a difficult task it'll be to claim all three points against the Blues as well as bouncing back in the league.

“I remember in the first half, I had too much energy and the first goal was a little mistake by me," Reguilon said, as quoted by the Mirror. "But in the second half, I gave the assist to Coco (Erik Lamela) and after we won on penalties.

“It was fantastic. And we know that if we win this time, it would be an important victory."

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

He added: “Chelsea are playing very good football, they are the Champions League winners.

“They are doing a lot of good things and we know it will be difficult.

“But we are in our stadium, with our fans, our people and, last year, that did not happen.

“Football changes with the fans. You go to Crystal Palace, and with the fans, it all changes, with the atmosphere.

“You run more with fans. A lot of things change.

“Last season, we started very well but in the end the team went down.

“We are trying this year that the same does not happen.”

