Sevilla Director Reveals Chelsea's Jules Kounde Bid Was 'Most Important' in History

Sevilla director Monchi has revealed that Chelsea's bid for Jules Kounde was 'the most important' in the club's history after the Spaniards turned down the offer.

Chelsea thought they had secured the services of Kounde, who agreed personal terms, but Sevilla sabotaged a move on deadline day.

Speaking to Canal Sur Radio via Fabrizio Romano, Monchi has labelled the bid as the most important in Sevilla's history.

Sevilla had 'changed the goalposts' on deadline day and raised their asking price for the French international, a price that Chelsea were not prepared to meet.

The La Liga club saw Chelsea sell Zouma to West Ham in a deal worth £29.8 million and demanded that the west London club met Kounde's release clause, which the club were unwilling to do.

Jose Castro, the President of Sevilla, had previously revealed that the club rejected Chelsea's bid despite the financial effects of the pandemic.

He said: “Even so, with Chelsea’s offer of €50m, the deficit was over. That speaks of the strength of the club.

“I don’t know how many teams in Spain would say no to €50m from Chelsea and maintain this deficit, considering that the squad is worth €400m.

“The deficit comes from the pandemic, but also from choosing to build a stronger squad rather than sell in the last two markets. That’s called ambition, and sometimes to have ambition you have to have a deficit. It’s OK.”

It was previously reported that the French defender remained a 'major target' for Chelsea despite a summer setback and the deal could be revived.

