Chelsea-linked defender Jules Kounde has been pictured in London ahead of the takeover of the club, with the Sevilla man set for a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Chelsea long-term and could finally be granted his wish.

As seen in a picture released by cfcnewspage, Kounde has been spotted in London ahead of the Chelsea takeover.

The Blues cannot currently engage in transfer negotiations, with Todd Boehly's consortium set to be named as the owners of Chelsea this week, Kounde's deal could be confirmed sooner rather than later.

The most recent reports have stated that Chelsea are set to finalise the transfer of Kounde after Boehly completes his takeover of the club.

In September, Tuchel provided a statement suggesting the club simply didn't have enough time to negotiate with Kounde before the season began as he remains a top target.

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team."

And now, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen departing the club, Kounde could finally be given his move to Chelsae - having been pictured in London this week.

A quick deal will no doubt impress Thomas Tuchel, who is keen to rebuild his squad as quickly as possible this summer.

"We have at the moment a huge disadvantage - that's not decisive yet. There is no need to make excuses now, it is just the situation we are in and we have to be as quick as possible. Right now, of course, it is unsatisfying because our hands are tied and we cannot act as we want," he said on transfer plans."

This comes after the German confirmed that he will delay his holiday plans in order to start working on the incoming transfers in the summer.

