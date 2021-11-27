Man Utd Trio Luke Shaw, Edinson Cavani & Mason Greenwood Could Return for Chelsea Clash

Manchester United could have trio Luke Shaw, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood all available to face Chelsea.

Michael Carrick, currently in caretaker charge, and his side travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday 12 points behind the Premier League leaders.

Ralf Rangnick is expected to be appointed next week until the end of the season and will be hoping his soon-to-be new side can collect points against the Blues.

United will be without Harry Maguire (suspended), Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane (thigh).

But they could welcome back Cavani and Greenwood, while Shaw will be assessed after concussion against Watford.

On team news, Carrick said: "Yeah, we got two or three different little issues that we’re waiting to see how the boys come through. Of course it's never ideal, you want a full squad to pick from, a full quota of players. There is one or two that we're kind of waiting on.

"Luke took a bang on the head, obviously, he was concussed 2-3 weeks ago and took a bang against Watford, so we're assessing him during the week and we'll make a call on how he is.

"Fred took a knock the other night and he twisted his ankle. He managed to carry on, which is pretty incredible, to be honest, and see the game out and ended up playing a big part in winning the game for us. We'll have to see how that settles down.

"There’s one or two others as well but we'll be strong tomorrow, travelling down with the squad that we have, whoever it is, and look forward to the game.”

