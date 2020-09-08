SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Chris Wilder: Sheffield United will 'take good care' of Ethan Ampadu after landing Welsh international on loan

Matt Debono

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says the Blades will look after Ethan Ampadu who joined the club on a season-long loan from Chelsea. 

The 19-year-old will spend the season on loan at Bramall Lane under Wilder's guidance, and the Blades boss has thanked Frank Lampard's side for agreeing to send Ampadu up north.

"Ethan is an outstanding young player for Chelsea, and we've worked really hard to get his signature for the season," said Wilder.

EhVhw_HX0AAwjsF

"We need to thank Frank Lampard and the people at Chelsea for helping making this happen. We've got a good relationship with them and they know we're going to take good care of him.

"It's an important season for Ethan and playing in the Premier League for us is a good move for everyone. He brings a lot of qualities to the group and he's someone we've tracked for two or three seasons."

Ampadu spent last season on loan at RB Leipzig but was left frustrated after a lack of minutes, but will get top-flight experience in England this season. 

He also spoke of making the loan switch and can't wait to get started in the red and white stripes. 

"It's got a very good feel around the place, the stadium, the training ground, you can almost say like a little bit of a family." 

Ampadu will wear the no.22 shirt for Sheffield United next season. 

Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko are two Chelsea midfielders who are also expected to head out of Stamford Bridge this summer. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea 'very close' to completing £18M deal for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

Chelsea are on the verge of completing a transfer for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy this summer.

Matt Debono

Danny Drinkwater provides update on Chelsea future

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has indicated that he is on his way out of the club this summer.

Matt Debono

Ethan Ampadu joins Sheffield United on season-long loan

Sheffield United have confirmed the signing of Welsh international Ethan Ampadu on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Monday 14 September and it will be refereed by Craig Pawson at the Amex Stadium.

Matt Debono

Olivier Giroud hopes to have future under Frank Lampard at Chelsea amid Timo Werner signing

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has admitted he hasn't spoken to Frank Lampard about his playing time at the club next season.

Matt Debono

David Moyes gives stance on Declan Rice's future amid Chelsea future

West Ham manager David Moyes has sent a transfer warning to Chelsea regarding midfielder Declan Rice.

Matt Debono

Chelsea handed Middlesbrough or Barnsley in Carabao Cup 3rd round

Chelsea will face Middlesbrough or Barnsley in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Matt Debono

'What a load of crap' - Mason Mount's father Tony responds to claims of unhappiness at Kai Havertz signing

Tony Mount, the father of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, has rubbished reports suggesting his son is unhappy with the signing of Kai Havertz.

Matt Debono

Chelsea confirm signing of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen

Chelsea have completed the signing of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz hasn't undergone medical ahead of Chelsea move

Kai Havertz has reportedly not yet undergone his Chelsea medical ahead of his proposed move to England.

Matt Debono