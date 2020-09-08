Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says the Blades will look after Ethan Ampadu who joined the club on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The 19-year-old will spend the season on loan at Bramall Lane under Wilder's guidance, and the Blades boss has thanked Frank Lampard's side for agreeing to send Ampadu up north.

"Ethan is an outstanding young player for Chelsea, and we've worked really hard to get his signature for the season," said Wilder.

"We need to thank Frank Lampard and the people at Chelsea for helping making this happen. We've got a good relationship with them and they know we're going to take good care of him.

"It's an important season for Ethan and playing in the Premier League for us is a good move for everyone. He brings a lot of qualities to the group and he's someone we've tracked for two or three seasons."

Ampadu spent last season on loan at RB Leipzig but was left frustrated after a lack of minutes, but will get top-flight experience in England this season.

He also spoke of making the loan switch and can't wait to get started in the red and white stripes.

"It's got a very good feel around the place, the stadium, the training ground, you can almost say like a little bit of a family."



Ampadu will wear the no.22 shirt for Sheffield United next season.

Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko are two Chelsea midfielders who are also expected to head out of Stamford Bridge this summer.

