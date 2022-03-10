Shirt Sponsor Three 'In Discussons With Chelsea' Following Roman Abramovich Sanctioning

Chelsea shirt sponsor Three have admitted they are in discussions with the club following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning.

It was announced that the Russian was placed on the UK government's sanction list, barring the sale of the club as his assets have been frozen.

Speaking to the Athletic, Three have confirmed that they are in discussions with Chelsea after the news.

IMAGO / PA Images

They said that they are: “reviewing the situation and are in discussions with Chelsea FC.”

Three became Chelsea's main partner in a three-year deal running from the 2020/2021 season, with an option to extend.

It remains to be seen as to what will happen with the relationship between the shirt sponsor and the club.

After 19 years, Abramovich put the Club up for sale in the 'best interests of the Club' following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

With a deadline of March 15 set for bids to be received, the Raine Group - the U.S. merchant bank representing Chelsea on the sale - have already had many, including Swiss-US backed consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, with the latest revelations, Abramovich's sale of Chelsea has been thrown into danger of not happening.

Whilst initial reports revealed that the Russian could no longer sell the Club due to the sanctions, it has since been revealed that Chelsea can still be sold if Abramovich is willing to allow the government to take over the sale process.

The Club have been given a special licence to continue with football related activities but Chelsea were banned from selling tickets for matches, with only season ticket holders able to attend matches until the end of the season.

Furthermore, the Club can no longer offer new contracts to players or engage in transfer activity as well as being unable to sell merchandise.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds but with '20 credible parties' interested in the Club, it is unclear as to who will still hold interest after the sanctioning.



