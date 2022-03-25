Shortlist for Chelsea Takeover Extended to Five as Mystery Bidder Still Unknown

There is still an unknown bidder who has made the final shortlist from Raine Group to purchase Chelsea Football Club, according to reports.

Consortiums led by Todd Boehly, the Ricketts family and Sir Martin Broughton are believed to have made Raine Group's shortlist, along with Stephen Pagliuca.

And now, as per Alistar Magowan, there is a still an unknown bidder who has made shortlist by Raine.

They have all got through the first phase of the bidding process and one of those shortlisted will more than likely be the next owner of Chelsea, taking over from Roman Abramovich.

It is unconfirmed as to who the fifth bidder is, with speculation surely set to amount in the coming days.

The shortlisted bids will now be looked into in greater detail. Background checks on each individual involved within the parties will occur including investigating where their money comes from.

It was earlier confirmed that the Chelsea board, including Marina Granovskaia, Bruce Buck, David Barnard and Eugene Tenenbaum will decide who the next owner will be whilst Raine Group are not said to be making the choice and are simply advising on the process.

Should the process run smoothly, a deal is hoped to be sealed by the end of April ensuring a quick and hassle free sale, allowing the current licence on Chelsea to be lifted.



The Ricketts family, Boehly's consortium, Broughton's consortium and Pagliuca are all set to fight it out with this new mystery bidder to take over at Chelsea.

