Shortlisted Bidders Given Access to Chelsea Data Room By Raine Group Ahead of Takeover

The four confirmed shortlisted bidders will now be given access to Chelsea's 'data room', where they can see financial details including wage structure at the Club.

There were contrsasting reports regarding who had made the Raine shortlist on Friday night, with it believed that Todd Boehly's consortium, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium, the Ricketts family and Stephen Pagliuca have all been named in the next stage.

As per Standard Sport, they will now be given access to the Chelsea data room to investigate the finances at the Club and decide whether to up their bids or pull out of the running.

It is unlikely that any party will walk away from the process now but they will be given the opportunity to view the data room which will give them an insight into Chelsea’s full financial situation, including an up-to-the-minute wage bill.

Boehly and the Ricketts family have already carried out much of the due diligence required after unsuccessful attempts to buy out Roman Abramovich in the past.

The candidates will also have the opportunity to speak to key figures at Chelsea including head coach Thomas Tuchel, director Marina Granovskaia and chief executive Guy Lawrence.

There is much backlash to the Ricketts family bid, with the #NoToRicketts campaign flooding Twitter as Chelsea fans are disappointed with Raine's decision to select them in the next stage.

Broughton's bid is reportedly seen as 'particularly strong' whilst Boehly has been a frontrunner throughout.

What happens next?

Raine will continue to review the parties before deciding on its preferred bidder, then taking them to the Government for approval.

Should the process run smoothly, a deal is hoped to be sealed by the end of April.



After Government approval, the preferred bidder will undergo, and need to pass the Premier League Owners’ and Directors’ Test.

