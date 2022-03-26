Skip to main content
Shortlisted Chelsea Bidders Set for Government Presentation Ahead of Takeover

Shortlisted bidders will make presentations to the UK Government, who must green light the winner before issuing a new licence for the sale of Chelsea to be finalised by Raine Group.

Todd Boehly's consortium, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium, the Ricketts family and Stephen Pagliuca have all made the shortlist and are in the next phase to buy the Club.

And now, as per Tele Football, shortlisted bidders will make presentations to the Government after reaching the next phase.

imago1010656856h

This news could perhaps benefit the Boehly party, who have recruited former Government advisor Daniel Finkelstein to his consortium.

Finkelstein is a journalist at The Times, having previously provided advice to the U.K Conservative party. He was recently part of a Government review of football governance in the U.K.

It was reported that the merchant bank will further assess the bids against a set of criteria including the level of equity and debt funding, price; future investment commitments; speed and ertainty of execution; and the claims each party has to being an appropriate steward of a prestigious sporting brand.

The four shortlisted parties will also be given the opportunity to meet with Chelsea's hierarchy including Bruce Buck, Marina Granovskaiai and even Thomas Tuchel as they outline their vision for the Club.

imago1010561538h

It remains to be seen as to who will be the successful party but there is still a long road ahead before the takeover, with a thorough process to be followed by Raine ahead of their decision.

They are hoping to have a preferred bidder in place by the end of April after inserting a binding agreement in the deal that enforces parties to commit at least £1 billion to future investment at Chelsea.

The next deadline for the so-far successful parties is said to be days before their FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace.

You can follow our live blog on the takeover here.

