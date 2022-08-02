'Shows Desperation' - Pundit on Reece James' New Position at Chelsea

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has claimed that moving Reece James to centre-back will 'kill' Chelsea's season.

Chelsea went into this transfer window desperately needing at least two centre-backs, ideally three.

However, Todd Boehly has only managed to sign one, Kalidou Koulibaly. The American has tried to sign more but other clubs keep hijacking potential deals.

Recently, the Blues have been showing a lot of interest in wing-backs, most notably Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries.

Many fans thought the interest in the Dutchman was strange due to Chelsea having one of the best right-backs in the world, Reece James.

Due to the interest in a right-back, it has been suggested that James could be forced to play as a right-sided centre-back next season.

He has played that position with England and Chelsea before but playing one of your most creative outlets at centre-back is a disaster waiting to happen, something one former Premier League player agrees with.

“It’s a waste of his attacking talent and his breakthrough with England,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“I think there are only two full-backs up there as the best in the world right now. One is James, and the other is Alexander-Arnold.

“Why you’d want to move him into centre-back, I don’t know – it just shows desperation.

“They can’t get any centre-backs in so they have to shove someone in there who brings so much energy, goals, and assists in a different area.

“I wouldn’t want to see that and I’m sure the Chelsea fans won’t either. It’s just desperation.

“You do that when you have to do it, but you wouldn’t want to do that to someone who is so important going forward.

“Don’t tell me Chelsea can’t go out and get another centre-back.

“They’re a big side with a lot of money. If they do this, it could kill them at the start of the season.”