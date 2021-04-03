Thomas Tuchel hails 'super reliable' Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount amid concerns over burnout

Thomas Tuchel has no concerns over Mason Mount's fitness as he is set to make his 50th appearance for Chelsea and England in all competitions this season against West Brom.

Mount, 22, has been a mainstay in the Blues side this season and has beee Chelsea's Player of the Season. He has played over 2,230 minutes in the Premier League this term, and there is no signs of him slowing down.

It's likely once again that Mount will be selected to start by Tuchel on Saturday against West Brom, and the German responded to concerns over the midfielder burning out.

He told the official Chelsea website: "Once I see him without that big smile on his face or without the sparkle in his eyes then maybe I’ll have to think if the moment has arrived where he plays too much but right now I feel he is very excited about the situation.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"He is very mature, which is quite impressive, and that’s why I’m not worried at the moment. He’s a super reliable player for us, shows top quality, is very strong under pressure in the games and he can deliver every three days.

"I don’t want to talk too much about him being tired because I can feel him very relaxed. Even if he’s physically tired, I feel him mentally totally clear and that is what’s very impressive for me.

"This is maybe the key factor that he can have a big career because he has both feet on the ground. At the moment, he’s in a good place."

