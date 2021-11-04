Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Trevoh Chalobah: Signing New Long-Term Chelsea Contract Is a Dream

    Author:

    Trevoh Chalobah has expressed his delight at penning a new long-term deal at Chelsea.

    The club confirmed the 22-year-old's contract extension on Thursday evening, announcing the defender has signed a fresh four-and-a-half-year contract until the summer of 2026. 

    Chalobah's performances this season under Thomas Tuchel have been rewarded with a new deal in west London, which has seen him become a popular figure in the team. 

    imago1006820003h

    Read More

    He has earned his place in the side and he's now be recognised in a whirlwind couple of months for the versatile defender. 

    Chalobah spoke to the official Chelsea website after his new deal was made official. 

    He said: "It’s quite surreal. It’s a dream for me to sign a new long-term contract for my boyhood club and hopefully the dream continues.

    "It’s been an unbelievable start to the season and something I never expected but it just shows that the hard work I’ve put in and going out on loans had paid off.

    imago1005603806h (1)

    "I tried to impress the manager in pre-season and then take that into the games so it’s been good and consistency now is the key to keep those high levels."

    Chalobah scored on his Premier League debut with a stunning strike against Crystal Palace in August. He has gone onto make 10 appearances for the Blues this term. 

    Director Marina Granovskaia was full of praise for Chalobah, adding: "His performances in the early months of the season as well as his attitude and professionalism have impressed us all and we are very pleased to be able to reward Trevoh’s progress with this new long-term contract."

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1005603806h (1)
    News

    Trevoh Chalobah: Signing Chelsea Contract 'Dream' Come True

    46 seconds ago
    imago1003333690h
    News

    N'Golo Kante Called Up to France International Duty for Kazakhstan & Finland

    1 hour ago
    imago1007585111h
    News

    Official: Ben Chilwell Nominated for October's Premier League Player of the Month Award

    1 hour ago
    imago1007585675h
    News

    Official: Trevoh Chalobah Signs New Long-Term Contract at Chelsea

    2 hours ago
    imago1007758720h
    News

    Jorginho 'Not Wasting Energy' on Leaked Ballon d'Or List

    2 hours ago
    imago1007013107h
    Match Coverage

    Chelsea vs Burnley: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

    3 hours ago
    imago0044477141h
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Burnley | Premier League

    3 hours ago
    imago1006466589h
    Features/Opinions

    Chelsea Fans React to Christian Pulisic's USMNT Call-Up After Chelsea Return

    3 hours ago