Trevoh Chalobah: Signing Chelsea Contract 'Dream' Come True

Trevoh Chalobah has expressed his delight at penning a new long-term deal at Chelsea.

The club confirmed the 22-year-old's contract extension on Thursday evening, announcing the defender has signed a fresh four-and-a-half-year contract until the summer of 2026.

Chalobah's performances this season under Thomas Tuchel have been rewarded with a new deal in west London, which has seen him become a popular figure in the team.

IMAGO / Action Plus

He has earned his place in the side and he's now be recognised in a whirlwind couple of months for the versatile defender.

Chalobah spoke to the official Chelsea website after his new deal was made official.

He said: "It’s quite surreal. It’s a dream for me to sign a new long-term contract for my boyhood club and hopefully the dream continues.

"It’s been an unbelievable start to the season and something I never expected but it just shows that the hard work I’ve put in and going out on loans had paid off.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

"I tried to impress the manager in pre-season and then take that into the games so it’s been good and consistency now is the key to keep those high levels."

Chalobah scored on his Premier League debut with a stunning strike against Crystal Palace in August. He has gone onto make 10 appearances for the Blues this term.

Director Marina Granovskaia was full of praise for Chalobah, adding: "His performances in the early months of the season as well as his attitude and professionalism have impressed us all and we are very pleased to be able to reward Trevoh’s progress with this new long-term contract."

