Silva, Kante and Jorginho Set For Fresh Chelsea Contracts

Chelsea Ready to Offer Trio New Contracts at the Club

Chelsea will hand three players new contracts at the club following an impressive 2020/21 campaign.

Thomas Tuchel has revitalised Chelsea since his arrival and it sees the Blues have a grandstand finish to the end of the season.

They are closing in on a top four finish in the Premier League which will secure them Champions League football next season. But the Blues could lift silverware this term - they have reached both the FA Cup and Champions League final.

And performances on the pitch are set to be rewarded, with three players to be offered new deals in west London.

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will trigger a one-year extension in Thiago Silva's contract at the club which will see him stay beyond the summer.

The 36-year-old 'wants to continue' in west London following his successful debut season. His wife, Belle, confirmed their stance recently, revealing they wanted to remain with the Blues.

Romano also reports that Chelsea will begin negotiations with midfield duo N'Golo Kante and Jorginho in the 'next months'. Kante has just over two years left on his current deal, as does Jorginho.

Jorginho's agent, Joao Santos, revealed last month they were expecting a new deal from the club soon.

"I think [Roman] Abramovich will offer a renewal shortly anyway."

Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger have also been reported as ones also expected to be handed new contracts after their resurgence in the team since January under Tuchel.

