Silva, Kovacic, Mount, Pulisic, Werner, Lukaku: The Latest Chelsea Fitness News to Face Leicester City

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the full Chelsea team news to face Leicester City in the Premier League.

Chelsea head to the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon as league leaders and looking to record their ninth league win of the campaign.

Both sides drew 1-1 last time out prior to the international break and will be ready to get back to winning ways. Chelsea will want to maintain their spot at the top, while Brendan Rodgers' side will want to break back into the top half.

Tuchel expects a difficult challenge from the hosts and has demanded a 'no excuse' attitude ahead of Saturday's clash.

"I think they are a team of individual quality, full of talent. It is a top club, a top team and a top coach. I expect a tough one. I expect also Chelsea team, our team, to play with hunger and passion, with the purpose to win. This is the mindset which we want to install again to restart winning and restart our engine after the international breaks."

The Chelsea head coach will be boosted by several fitness boost as Timo Werner could return for the Blues in attack.

Here's the confirmed Chelsea team news ahead of their clash against Leicester City:

Thiago Silva

The 37-year-old is a doubt to face the Foxes after travelling back from Brazil duty this week. Tuchel is confident though that Silva will be available for selection.

"Thiago will be in the training, he did not play but he has some travel in his body and some time differences so let’s see how this works out. I am confident."

Mateo Kovacic

Kovacic remains out for the Blues after he injured his hamstring prior to the international break. Tuchel took full responsibility for the Croatian's injury, but he will be sidelined for a couple more weeks.

"Mateo, that will take another days until he can try team training. He will miss some matches."

Mason Mount

After missing international duty with England following dental surgery, Mount is back in the squad and is ready to go for Chelsea.

Tuchel is yet to decide the capacity in which Mount will feature at the King Power, whether it will be from the start or off the bench.

"Mason is back in training, looking hungry and fresh and in a good spirit but we need to evaluate. He did this week's training sessions, looks good but we need to see if he can start, if he can play 90 minutes.”

Christian Pulisic

After nearly two months out, Pulisic has started to regain his full match fitness following an ankle injury. The 23-year-old featured for the USMNT during the November international break, avoiding injury, and Tuchel declared him fit for the Leicester clash.

"Christian Pulisic feels fine."

Timo Werner

It's good news for the Blues regarding the 25-year-old. After his hamstring injury against Malmo and missing five matches, Werner could return against the Foxes.

A late decision will be made on his involvement, but he is back fit.

Tuchel said on Friday: "Timo is in team training since yesterday, so let’s see. We have another training in two hours then we will decide if it makes sense if he is in the squad or on the bench. We can only decide after his second training later."

Romelu Lukaku

Unfortunately, the Belgium international will miss the Leicester match. However, he is 'very close' to returning with Tuchel hoping it could come next week against Juventus or Manchester United.

"Romelu is very close to team training so hopefully he will join the squad on Sunday, let’s see how this works out. He is pushing hard and trying hard to come back as soon as possible. We will try on Sunday."

