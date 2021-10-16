Silva, Rudiger, James, Kante, Pulisic, Ziyech & Lukaku: The Chelsea Team News to Face Brentford

Thomas Tuchel will be without four players against Brentford on Saturday when Chelsea make the short trip across west London.

The Blues are on 16 points while Premier League new-boys Brentford have made a brilliant start to the campaign with 12 points from their opening seven.

Chelsea are aware of the difficult test that awaits them in west London, and they will need to do it with some of their star players missing.

Here is the full Chelsea team news to face Brentford in the Premier League:

Thiago Silva

The 37-year-old won't be available for the Blues in west London. Following international commitments with Brazil and a late return to the UK, he has missed the tactical session and Tuchel will leave him out of the squad to face the Bees.

"He (Silva) will be back in the afternoon (on Saturday) hopefully safe from this match in Brazil. We had our talk today about Brentford, our tactical training. He missed that. He has 12 hours of traveling. That gives the answer about his availability, he is not."

He added: "Of course I am not happy, I knew it before when he will come back. We knew before when he would travel, so nothing new. I got used to a lot of stuff in national breaks. This is how it is nowadays. Are we happy about it, all the coaches, with the amount of games our players play with their countries? We are not. Do they ask us? They do not. Also, does it change anything? Also not. I do not get in a bad mood because of this, I knew it before."

Antonio Rudiger

Tuchel will be light in defence on Saturday evening after ruling Rudiger out. The defender came back to Cobham with a back problem sustained on international duty and he hasn't recovered in time to play.

"Antonio Rudiger came back injured from the national team, he is not available," said Tuchel.

Reece James

James has been suffering from an ankle injury that forced him off last month against Manchester City. He missed England duty and continued his recovery at the training ground.

And he will be available for Chelsea after returning to full training earlier this week, and he was pictured in training on Friday ahead of the derby.

N'Golo Kante

As with James, Kante missed the defeat to Juventus and the win over Southampton, this time due to Covid-19 isolation.

He came out during the international break and built up his fitness on the training ground, also returning to full training earlier this week giving Tuchel a selection boost in midfield for Saturday's clash against the Bees.

Christian Pulisic

It's been a frustrating time for the American. An ankle injury against Honduras at the start of September which was hoped to keep him out for just 10 days has gone on for longer than a month.

Pulisic on the sidelines through injury is becoming a reoccurring theme and he will once again be unavailable for selection.

On Friday, Tuchel confirmed the news in his pre-match press conference, saying: "Christian Pulisic is still injured and not available."

Hakim Ziyech

The 28-year-old was at Cobham for the duration of the international break and would've hoped to impress Tuchel to give him a chance back in the side after being dropped against Southampton.

But Ziyech won't get his chance this weekend against Thomas Frank's side. Tuchel confirmed the Moroccan has been suffering from a headache and has missed the last two training sessions ahead of the game, therefore ruling him out.

"We have doubts with Hakim Ziyech too - he missed the last two sessions with a headache. He is not with the squad tomorrow (Saturday)."

Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku returned from Belgium duty early after a 'muscle overload' and it remained unclear if he would be ready to feature versus Brentford.

But after being pictured in training earlier this week, his availability was almost certain. And on Friday, Tuchel confirmed that the Belgian would play for Chelsea against the Bees.

"Romelu is fine, doing all training sessions. He will play tomorrow," Tuchel told the media on Friday.

