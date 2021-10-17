Silva, Rudiger, James, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku: The Chelsea Team News Ahead Of Malmo Clash

Chelsea could welcome back several players into the side against Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be hoping to put their defeat to Juventus in Turin last time out behind them when they face Malmo in west London in midweek.

It's the first of the double header before they head to Sweden at the beginning of November. Win this match and it puts the Blues in a good position to progress into the knockouts. But defeat will put Tuchel's European champions under pressure to collect three wins from the final three group games.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

However, they could be helped as several stars are set to be available for the tie at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Here's the latest Chelsea team news ahead of the Champions League fixture:

Thiago Silva

Silva was ruled out of the Bees encounter because he returned on the day of the game following Brazil duty. He will be available for selection against Malmo and could be turned to as Tuchel looks to freshen the side up.

Antonio Rudiger

The centre-back picked up a back problem on international duty for Germany. He was quickly ruled out by Tuchel for the clash against Brentford.

Malang Sarr shined in Rudiger's absence and it remains unclear whether the 28-year-old will be fit for Malmo's visit to Stamford Bridge.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tuchel is likely to give a full team news update in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game.

Reece James

After an ankle problem sustained against Manchester City, James made his return against Brentford. He was came on from the bench after being deemed not fit enough to start.

Although it was only only a brief appearance coming on in the 88th minute, it would have been a welcome return for the defender.

The 21-year-old will be keen to be handed more minutes on Malmo, whether from the start or bench, to add to the minutes in the tank to return to full fitness.

Christian Pulisic

It's been a frustrating time for Pulisic. After an ankle injury at the start of September which was set to keep him out for just 10 days, he has now been out for over a month.

Sipa USA

His return date remains unknown, but he will be itching to get back on the pitch sooner rather than later. However, it's very unlikely that will be on Wednesday night.

Hakim Ziyech

The 28-year-old was absent in west London against the Bees due to illness.

"He missed the last two sessions with a headache," said Tuchel prior to the 1-0 win.

The Moroccan was taken off in Chelsea's previous European outing away to Juventus for a sub-par performance, and will be hoping for another should he recover from illness.

Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku was taken off during the win over Brentford in the second half. The Belgian had recovered from a 'muscle overload' on international duty to lead the line for the Blues, but was taken off due to tiredness.

Sipa USA

Tuchel said: "I felt him a bit tired today."

After being replaced by Kai Havertz in the 73rd minute, Lukaku will be hoping to be fully refreshed for Wednesday night's European showdown.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube