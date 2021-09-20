Silva, Rudiger, Kante, Alonso: Chelsea Quartet Named in Premier League Team of the Week

September 20, 2021
Revealed: Chelsea Quartet Named in Premier League Team of the Week

Chelsea quartet Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Marcos Alonso have all been included in WhoScored's Premier League Team of the Week following Chelsea's 3-0 triumph over Tottenham.

The Blues travelled to north London on Sunday afternoon and dominated the second half of the game to bring the win home to west London.

With Silva, Rudiger and Kante all providing the goals, Alonso had a few chances to score, but good goalkeeping from Hugo Lloris prevented him from adding his name to the scoresheet.

sipa_35136014

As per WhoScored, the Chelsea quartet, who all starred on Sunday, take u four of the eleven places in their Team of the Week.

Other names included are Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz and Matty Cash, Newcastle's Karl Darlow as well as Brentford's Ivan Toney.

The players all received ratings out of 10, with centre-backs Silva and Rudiger scoring 8.76 and 8.31.

Kante and Alonso scored 7.93 and 8.54 in comparison.

Many have praised the performances of the players, especially that of Thiago Silva, who was named Man of the Match after 90 minutes.

Manager Thomas Tuchel was especially proud of the Brazilian defender.

"He almost scored twice. He was so strong; Deliveries were good for his goals.

sipa_35136173

"We are very happy that he was able to score to open the game for us today.

"But the performance even in the first half was outstanding, fantastic. Well deserved, he was outstanding today."

Kante was the only one of the quartet to not play the full 90 minutes, as he came on at half-time for Mason Mount.

