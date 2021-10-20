Silva, Rudiger, Pulisic & Ziyech: The Chelsea Injury & Fitness News Ahead of Malmo Clash

Thomas Tuchel has a nearly fully fit Chelsea squad to select from to face Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Chelsea are aiming to land their second win in Group H after defeat to Juventus last month in Turin. They host the Swedish side in the first of the double header as they head out for the reverse fixture in two weeks time.

They will be hoping to make it three wins in a row in all competitions and Tuchel has been given several team selection boosts for the European clash.

Here is the Chelsea injury, fitness and team news in full ahead of the encounter in west London:

Thiago Silva

The 37-year-old was unavailable for selection to face Brentford at the weekend after he returned back late from international duty with Brazil.

Chelsea played with a makeshift back three in his absence, which kept a clean sheet, but Silva will return for the European meeting.

Antonio Rudiger

Rudiger picked up a back problem on international duty with Germany. The central defender wasn't risked for their final World Cup qualifier and couldn't shrug off the minor injury for the trip to face Brentford.

But there is good news for the Blues and Rudiger. Tuchel confirmed in his pre-match press conference that the centre-back would be available with Christian Pulisic the only absentee for the hosts.

Christian Pulisic

The 23-year-old remains the only absentee for Chelsea. Pulisic is still sidelines with an ankle injury suffered at the start of September.

Tuchel admitted he is 'very, very close' to returning but confirmed several setbacks have caused his return to be delayed.

"That is easy, it is only Christian Pulisic who is missing tomorrow (Wednesday)," Tuchel said on team news.

He added: "He got injured during a match with the USA. It was a foul, a tough foul and he hurt his ankle. There is nothing to worry in terms of that we are hiding details. I cannot give you all the details because I am not a doctor. He has setbacks from pain, not major injury or complication, just pain in the ankle that disturbs him.

"Once these players with quick movements like Christian feel this pain and aren't free in the movement, the recovery isn't happening so you have to start over again. Once the pain comes back you have to do a little pause then start all over again. Right now, we are very very close. He was so close to come to team training last week but had a setback with pain. Nothing serious but serious pain.

"From there on we go. He is very impatient, he does everything. We see him suffer in every meeting. He is really suffering, he wants to be on the pitch and help us. Unfortunately, the injury takes it's time."

Hakim Ziyech

Ziyech missed the Brentford win due to picking up a headache in the build up to the west London derby win.

However, the Moroccan will return to selection on Wednesday as he hopes to prove himself to Tuchel following a run of poor performances in a Blues shirt.

