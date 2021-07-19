Thiago Silva Sends Chelsea Teammate Jorginho Message After Euro 2020 Triumph

The pair have been pictured together in Brazil.

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has sent his teammate a message of congratulations following Jorginho and Italy's Euro 2020 win.

Silva lost out on winning an international trophy, falling to defeat in the Copa America final against Argentina.

The pair are on holiday following a succesful season with the Blues, lifting the Champions League, and Silva has sent his teammate a congratulation message.

Taking to Instagram, Silva said: "Congratulations on the great season my brother.I love you. Good to see you."

Jorginho was one of five Italian players to make it into the Euro 2020 team of the tournament and was a vital part of Chelsea's Champions League winning squad and has been linked with winning the Ballon d'Or.

Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has previously backed Jorginho for the Ballon d'Or, saying: “If Italy were to win the European Championship, it is clear that he would become one (a favourite for the award),

"He is a refined player, probably not understandable by everyone. You have to set your eyes on him and only watch him in the game. He is so good and intelligent that he makes everything seem easy, rarely anything spectacular remains in your eyes. This is its greatness.”



With Jorginho set to stay at Chelsea following an impressive display at Euro 2020, the 29-year-old will be looking to push on next season and play his part as Chelsea look to challenge for the title next season as his agent, Joao Santos said: “He’s staying at Chelsea after the Euros. Tuchel trusts Jorginho and he’ll be part of the team next season.”

