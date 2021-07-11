Thiago Silva Suffers Copa America Heartbreak

Chelsea's Thiago Silva could not add his second trophy of the year as his Brazil side fell to defeat at the hands of Argentina in the Copa America Final.

The Chelsea defender has been impressive for Brazil, playing in a partnership with Chelsea-linked Marquinhos in the tournament as they kept four clean sheets on the way to the final.

However, they could not go one step further and win the tournament this summer.

Silva in action in the Copa America Final Photo by Nayra Halm/Fotoarena/Sipa USA

Silva's Brazil side were held goalless for the first time in just under two years and it was their first loss since bowing out in the 2018 World Cup quarter final to Belgium.

Argentina were ahead in the first half through Paris Saint-Germain's Angel Di Maria. The midfielder's delightful chip beat Ederson in the Brazil goal.

Everton's Richarlison had the ball in the back of the net in the second half but this was ruled out for offiside as Argentina came out on top in the final.

Thiago Silva will look to feature for Brazil in the 2022 World Cup after another season with the Blues, however first the 36-year-old will have some time off before joining his teammates in Cobham for pre-season training.

Chelsea will have an international champion this summer despite Silva missing out on silverware with Brazil as Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell, Reece James and England face off against Jorginho, Emerson Palmieri and Italy on Sunday evening in the Euro 2020 Final.

