Thiago Silva 'Very Proud' to Be Playing for Chelsea At Age of 37

Thiago Silva knows he can't play like he used to in his younger days but is 'very proud' of being able to play at a club like Chelsea at the age of 37.

The Brazilian has had an illustrious career. Trophy after trophy for club and country, which also included the Champions League following the Blues' triumph back in May in Porto against Manchester City.

Silva, 37, has been an influential member of the Chelsea squad since his free transfer arrival from Paris Saint-Germain. It saw him earn a new one-year contract in the summer despite turning 37 in September.

His deal in west London will expire at the end of the season, but Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has given Silva hope of extending his stay should his performances continue the way they are.

Silva has racked up experience throughout his career and is delighted to have made it, and continued to play at the top level.

In an interview with Globo Esporte, the 37-year-old admitted: “Of course, today I don’t have the same explosion that I had at Fluminense, but there are things I didn’t have at the beginning and today I have a lot, which is the experience. You cut a lot of paths, you can read a lot of things before they happen. Back then I ran, but I didn’t think. Today I run less and think more, you know? I’m 37 years old, playing in one of the top leagues in the world, in one of the biggest clubs, at a high level.

“This, somehow, makes me very proud. Saying ‘Thiago, you love what you do, you deserve everything you have because you are dedicated and do it out of love’.”

Silva wishes he could play forever but knows time on his career will eventually come to an end.

