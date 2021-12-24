Simone Inzaghi Reveals Romelu Lukaku's Departure to Join Chelsea Came as a Complete Shock

Inter manager Simone Inzaghi has revealed that the departure of talisman Romelu Lukaku was completely unexpected.

Lukaku joined the west London side in August 2021 for a fee worth £97.5 million after he won the title of Serie A Most Valuable Player.

In his most recent season with Inter, Lukaku scored 30 goals in 44 games, helping the Italian giants win the Serie A title for the first time since the 2009/10 season.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inzaghi revealed what he thought of Lukaku's transfer to London swiftly after he took over from Antonio Conte at the helm of the club.

“I trained Lukaku for a week, he is a great player,” said Inzaghi, as quoted by Football Italia. “His exit really wasn’t in the air, we had only planned to sell Hakimi.

“When we did realise Lukaku would leave, that night I spoke to (directors Beppe) Marotta and (Piero) Ausilio and mentioned Edin Dzeko.

"They replied it was honestly an open goal with them, because they’d been trying to get him for years.

“Dzeko is the kind of striker that helps the team to play well.”

Lukaku's arrival at Chelsea was welcomed with open arms by manager Thomas Tuchel, who is very pleased to have him at the club.

"We started strong and we started the season with Romelu," said Tuchel. "The things he brings when he is in the dressing room, in the building, even when he is injured, he is every day here, positive, determined, he pushes everybody.

"He is a top professional and a top top striker. He will be super and he is actually in the moment very important."

