    • October 27, 2021
    Simulated Carabao Cup Quarter-Final Draw: Chelsea to Face West Ham or Manchester City

    Chelsea could face West Ham or Manchester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, after Absolute Chelsea simulated the last eight ties ahead of the draw.

    Thomas Tuchel's side booked their place in the last eight following a penalty shootout win over Southampton on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge

    Three sides have already confirmed their places in the quarter-finals, with Arsenal and Sunderland the two other sides to have won their round four ties. 

    The other five ties are set to take place on Wednesday night ahead of the draw which will take place on Saturday morning.

    We simulated the draw to see who Chelsea could potentially come up against and it handed the Blues a London derby or a big encounter against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. 

    Here is the quarter-final draw as simulated by Absolute Chelsea

    Burnley or Tottenham Hotspur vs Sunderland

    Arsenal vs Leicester City or Brighton & Hove Albion

    Chelsea vs West Ham United or Manchester City

    Stoke City or Brentford vs Preston North End or Liverpool

    All the details for the draw are as follows:

    When will it take place?

    The draw will take place on Saturday 30 October from 10:30am (UK).

    How can I watch?

    It will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports, as well as their social platforms. The official Carabao Cup Twitter page will also stream the draw live.

    When are the ties played?

    The ties will be played on the week commencing December 20.

    Click here for the full details. 

