Simulated Champions League Group Stage Draw: Chelsea to Face Real Madrid, Atalanta & Dynamo Kiev

Chelsea will learn their Champions League group stage opponents on Thursday evening and we simulated the draw to see who the Blues could face.

Thomas Tuchel's side are out to defend their Champions League triumph this season after beating Manchester City in the final last season.

The draw takes place on Thursday in Istanbul as the Blues go straight into Pot 1.

Confirmed Pots

Pot 1

Chelsea, Villarreal, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Lille, Sporting Lisbon

Pot 2

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund

Pot 3

Porto, Ajax, Shakhtar Donetsk, RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, Benfica, Atalanta, Zenit St Petersburg

Pot 4

Besiktas, Dynamo Kiev, Club Brugge, Young Boys, AC Milan, Malmo, VfL Wolfsburg, Sheriff Tiraspol

Absolute Chelsea simulated the draw to see what the outcome could be for the Group Stages.

Group A: Sporting Lisbon, Liverpool, Ajax, AC Milan

Group B: Inter Milan, PSG, RB Salzburg, Wolfsburg

Group C: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Shakhar Donetsk, Malmo

Group D: Manchester City, Sevilla, Benfica, Sheriff Tiraspol

Group E: Villarreal, Manchester United, Zenit St Petersburg, Besiktas

Group F: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, FC Porto, Young Boys

Group G: Chelsea, Real Madrid, Atalanta, Dynamo Kiev

Group H: Lille, Juventus, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge

Details for the draw

Date: Thursday 26 August 2021

Time: 5pm BST

Location: Istanbul, Turkey

How to Watch: Available to watch on the UEFA website, or live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

