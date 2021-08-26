August 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Simulated Champions League Group Stage Draw: Chelsea to Face Real Madrid, Atalanta & Dynamo Kiev

We simulated the draw.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea will learn their Champions League group stage opponents on Thursday evening and we simulated the draw to see who the Blues could face.

Thomas Tuchel's side are out to defend their Champions League triumph this season after beating Manchester City in the final last season. 

The draw takes place on Thursday in Istanbul as the Blues go straight into Pot 1. 

0_Chelsea-Champions-League

Confirmed Pots

Pot 1

Chelsea, Villarreal, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Lille, Sporting Lisbon

Pot 2

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund

Pot 3

Porto, Ajax, Shakhtar Donetsk, RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, Benfica, Atalanta, Zenit St Petersburg

Pot 4

Besiktas, Dynamo Kiev, Club Brugge, Young Boys, AC Milan, Malmo, VfL Wolfsburg, Sheriff Tiraspol

Absolute Chelsea simulated the draw to see what the outcome could be for the Group Stages.

Screenshot 2021-08-26 at 16.06.14

Group A: Sporting Lisbon, Liverpool, Ajax, AC Milan

Group B: Inter Milan, PSG, RB Salzburg, Wolfsburg

Group C: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Shakhar Donetsk, Malmo

Group D: Manchester City, Sevilla, Benfica, Sheriff Tiraspol

Group E: Villarreal, Manchester United, Zenit St Petersburg, Besiktas

Group F: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, FC Porto, Young Boys

Group G: Chelsea, Real Madrid, Atalanta, Dynamo Kiev

Group H: Lille, Juventus, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge

Details for the draw 

Date: Thursday 26 August 2021

Time: 5pm BST

Location: Istanbul, Turkey

How to Watch: Available to watch on the UEFA website, or live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

For full details, click here.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

KM
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Receive Blow in Pursuit of PSG Forward Kylian Mbappé

0_Chelsea-Champions-League
News

Simulated Champions League Group Stage Draw: Chelsea to Face Real Madrid, Atalanta & Dynamo Kiev

sipa_34701032
Features/Opinions

Comment: Jules Kounde Deal Shows Chelsea's Transfer Activity Continues to Be A Model of Efficiency

Saul 2
Transfer News

Report: Talks Continuing Between Chelsea And Atlético Madrid Over Saúl Ñíguez Move

Kounde 2
Transfer News

Report: When Chelsea Started Negotiating With Sevilla Over Jules Koundé Revealed

Kounde cover 1
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Hopeful of Completing €50M Deal for Sevilla Star Jules Koundé

sipa_32282975
Transfer News

Report: Kurt Zouma Agrees Five-Year Contract With West Ham

sipa_32282975
Transfer News

Report: Kurt Zouma Set for West Ham Medical in Paris Ahead of £25M Move After Issues With Chelsea Resolved