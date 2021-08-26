Simulated Champions League Group Stage Draw: Chelsea to Face Real Madrid, Atalanta & Dynamo Kiev
Chelsea will learn their Champions League group stage opponents on Thursday evening and we simulated the draw to see who the Blues could face.
Thomas Tuchel's side are out to defend their Champions League triumph this season after beating Manchester City in the final last season.
The draw takes place on Thursday in Istanbul as the Blues go straight into Pot 1.
Confirmed Pots
Pot 1
Chelsea, Villarreal, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich, Lille, Sporting Lisbon
Pot 2
Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund
Pot 3
Porto, Ajax, Shakhtar Donetsk, RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, Benfica, Atalanta, Zenit St Petersburg
Pot 4
Besiktas, Dynamo Kiev, Club Brugge, Young Boys, AC Milan, Malmo, VfL Wolfsburg, Sheriff Tiraspol
Absolute Chelsea simulated the draw to see what the outcome could be for the Group Stages.
Group A: Sporting Lisbon, Liverpool, Ajax, AC Milan
Group B: Inter Milan, PSG, RB Salzburg, Wolfsburg
Group C: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Shakhar Donetsk, Malmo
Group D: Manchester City, Sevilla, Benfica, Sheriff Tiraspol
Group E: Villarreal, Manchester United, Zenit St Petersburg, Besiktas
Group F: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, FC Porto, Young Boys
Group G: Chelsea, Real Madrid, Atalanta, Dynamo Kiev
Group H: Lille, Juventus, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge
Details for the draw
Date: Thursday 26 August 2021
Time: 5pm BST
Location: Istanbul, Turkey
How to Watch: Available to watch on the UEFA website, or live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.
