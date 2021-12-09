Simulated Champions League Last-16 Draw: Chelsea Handed Real Madrid Tie

Chelsea confirmed their spot as Group H runners-up heading into the Round of 16 Champions League draw.

Thomas Tuchel's side finished second behind Juventus which leaves them with four potential opponents for the next round.

The current holders could face either Bayern Munich, Ajax, Real Madrid or LOSC Lille in the last-16, giving the Blues no easy ride as they look to retain their European crown.

Chelsea are the only English side to not finish top of their respective group, with Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool are advancing as group winners.

"We have an ambition to win every game," reflected Cesar Azpilicueta after their 3-3 draw versus Zenit St Petersburg sealed Chelsea's fate in second.

"We know a draw isn't good enough and finishing second isn't good enough. The last couple of games haven't been good and the results have been reflective of the performances. We have to have a reaction. We lost top spot in the Premier League, top spot in the Champions League. We have to face the reality and analyse ourself."

The draw will take place on Monday 13 December from 11am (UK) in Nyon, Switzerland.

Ahead of the draw, Absolute Chelsea simulated the draw to find out who Tuchel's side could potentially face in the first round of the knockout stages.

Here are the ties in full from Absolute Chelsea's simulated last-16 draw:

Manchester United vs Sporting CP

Ajax vs Inter Milan

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg

Juventus vs Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool vs Villarreal/Atalanta

Manchester City vs Benfica

LOSC Lille vs Atletico Madrid

