Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Simulated Champions League Last-16 Draw: Chelsea Handed Real Madrid Tie

Author:

Chelsea confirmed their spot as Group H runners-up heading into the Round of 16 Champions League draw.

Thomas Tuchel's side finished second behind Juventus which leaves them with four potential opponents for the next round. 

The current holders could face either Bayern Munich, Ajax, Real Madrid or LOSC Lille in the last-16, giving the Blues no easy ride as they look to retain their European crown.

imago1008525918h

Chelsea are the only English side to not finish top of their respective group, with Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool are advancing as group winners.

"We have an ambition to win every game," reflected Cesar Azpilicueta after their 3-3 draw versus Zenit St Petersburg sealed Chelsea's fate in second.

"We know a draw isn't good enough and finishing second isn't good enough. The last couple of games haven't been good and the results have been reflective of the performances. We have to have a reaction. We lost top spot in the Premier League, top spot in the Champions League. We have to face the reality and analyse ourself."

The draw will take place on Monday 13 December from 11am (UK) in Nyon, Switzerland.

Ahead of the draw, Absolute Chelsea simulated the draw to find out who Tuchel's side could potentially face in the first round of the knockout stages.

imago1008527262h

Read More

Here are the ties in full from Absolute Chelsea's simulated last-16 draw:

Manchester United vs Sporting CP

Ajax vs Inter Milan

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg

Juventus vs Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool vs Villarreal/Atalanta

Manchester City vs Benfica

LOSC Lille vs Atletico Madrid

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008525918h
News

Simulated Champions League Last-16 Draw: Chelsea Handed Real Madrid Tie

just now
imago1008453039h (1)
News

Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea Must Recover to Avoid 2020 December Repeat

16 minutes ago
imago1002915333h
News

Chelsea Scout Explains How Club Culture is 'Always to be Better'

30 minutes ago
imago0005267050h
News

Champions League Last-16 Draw Details: Date & Time, How to Watch, Chelsea's Potential Opponents

2 hours ago
imago1007967604h
News

Revealed: How Thomas Tuchel Convinced Coach Anthony Barry to Stay at Chelsea After Frank Lampard Dismissal

3 hours ago
imago1008270825h
News

Thomas Tuchel Handed Ruben Loftus-Cheek Blow to Further Chelsea's Injury Worries

3 hours ago
imago1008510502h
News

Zenit Boss Believes Chelsea's Rotation Cost Tuchel's Blues Champions League Group H Top Spot

4 hours ago
imago1008213195h (1)
News

Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea Have to Face Reality After West Ham Defeat & Zenit Draw

4 hours ago