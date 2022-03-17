Simulated Champions League Quarter-Final Draw: Chelsea Handed Liverpool Tie

Chelsea confirmed their place in the quarter finals of the Champions League on Wednesday night following a 4-1 aggregate win over LOSC Lille.

Following a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge in the first leg last month, Thomas Tuchel's side came from one goal down in northern France to claim a 2-1 win at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Christian Pulisic levelled the game up on the stroke of half time after Burak Yilmaz put the hosts ahead earlier on from the penalty spot when Jorginho was penalised for a handball inside the area.

Cesar Azpilicueta put Chelsea ahead as he turned in Mason Mount's pacey cross in at the back post to ensure the current holders were in Friday's draw.

Tuchel isn't bothered who Chelsea get in the next round, stating: "I want us to be the team nobody wants to play. That's the role we want to see ourselves in this last eight."

The draw will take place on Friday 18 March from 11am (UK) in Nyon, Switzerland, which will see Chelsea's route to the final confirmed.

Ahead of the draw, Absolute Chelsea simulated the draw to find out who Tuchel's side could potentially face in the first round of the knockout stages.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Here are the ties in full from Absolute Chelsea's simulated quarter-final draw:

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich

Villarreal vs Benfica

With the route to the final to be confirmed in Nyon on Friday, Absolute Chelsea also simulated to see who would pair up in the semi finals.

Liverpool or Chelsea vs Real Madrid or Bayern Munich

Villarreal or Benfica vs Atletico Madrid or Manchester City

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube