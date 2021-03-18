Simulated Champions League quarter-final draw: Chelsea handed Real Madrid tie

Chelsea were handed a Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid, in our simulated draw ahead of Friday's draw.

Thomas Tuchel booked their place in the last-eight with a 3-0 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night as Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmieri ensured their was no comeback from Diego Simeone's side following the 1-0 win in Romania last month.

Chelsea joined Manchester City, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, FC Porto, Real Madrid and PSG in the draw for the quarter-finals.

We simulated the quarter-final draw in to see who Chelsea could face in the last-eight:

FC Porto vs Manchester City

Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund

If Chelsea did draw Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, the last time the two clubs met was all the way back in 1998 in the UEFA Super Cup where Chelsea came out 1-0 winners.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel has admitted they fear nobody ahead of Friday's draw and that no side will want to come up against his side.

“We are in the draw and right now I am pretty sure that nobody wants to play against us. It will be a difficult challenge, of course, because we are in the last eight.

"But there is no need to be afraid. We take what we get and will prepare the best way possible. We feel we deserve it. They play with a special bond and results like this give you a certain edge to achieve special things. You can only do this with a special atmosphere"

Tuchel did concede that he wouldn't want to come up against his former side Paris Saint-Germain.

"I am not sure that I want to come across PSG because they are strong."

