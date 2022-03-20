The FA Cup semi final draw will take place on Sunday evening and Absolute Chelsea has simulated the outcome to see who Thomas Tuchel's side could face.

Chelsea booked their place at Wembley next month following a 2-0 win over Championship outfit Middlesbrough on Saturday evening.

Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech found the net in the first half to ensure the Blues secured another outing in the capital as they eye their first FA Cup triumph since 2018.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea were the first team to book their semi-final spot, ahead of Sunday's ties between Crystal Palace and Everton, Southampton and Manchester City, as well as Nottingham Forest and Liverpool.

The draw will take place on Sunday 20 March from around 5.30pm (UK) prior to Nottingham Forest's tie against Liverpool at the City Ground, which gets underway at 6pm.

Ahead of the draw, Absolute Chelsea simulated the draw to find out who Tuchel's side could potentially face in the semi-finals.

IMAGO / PA Images

Here are the ties in full from Absolute Chelsea's simulated semi-final draw:

Nottingham Forest or Liverpool vs Chelsea

Southampton or Manchester City vs Crystal Palace or Everton

FA Cup semi-final draw details

When is the draw?

Date: Sunday 20 March

When? The draw will take place ahead of the quarter-final tie between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool which kicks off at 6pm (UK) - around 5.30pm.

How can I watch the draw?

The draw will be broadcast live in the UK on ITV, as well as the official FA Cup's Twitter and Facebook channels.

What ball number are Chelsea?

The Blues are ball number three going into the draw after their victory on Saturday.

Full list of possible opponents and ball numbers:

1 Crystal Palace or Everton

2 Nottingham Forest or Liverpool

3 Chelsea

4 Southampton or Manchester City

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube