Simulated Chelsea vs LOSC Lille: Who Came Out on Top for Champions League Last-16 Tie

Chelsea face LOSC Lille in the last-16 of the Champions League on Tuesday night and Absolute Chelsea simulated the first leg.

Thomas Tuchel's men are looking to defend their crown this term after triumph in Porto last May, and will host the Ligue 1 champions in the capital as the knockout stages get underway.

The Blues are huge favourites, a label which Tuchel wants his side not to focus on as they look to continue to deal with the pressures that the Blues are currently facing.

He said: “We should not expect too much about how big others see us and if we are the favourites against Lille, just accept it is a phase where things feel a bit tight and a bit more difficult than in other times.

IMAGO / PA Images

“We will accept it and this is the situation for the match on Tuesday. First of all we play at Stamford Bridge and we are confident to have a good performance because we deliver on a high level in knock-out matches, cup matches, Champions League matches.”

Chelsea could welcome back Mason Mount (ankle) and Cesar Azpilicueta (groin) from injury, while Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James are both expected to be sidelined for the European fixture.

Ahead of the game, Absolute Chelsea simulated to see the possible outcome of the first leg heading into the reverse tie on March 16 next month.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Predicted Chelsea XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Alonso; Kante, Kovacic; Ziyech, Pulisic, Havertz, Lukaku

Predicted LOSC Lille XI (as per L'Equipe): Jardi, Djalo, Botman, Fonte, Celik, Bamba, Xeka, Andre, R. Sanches, Yilmaz, David

As expected, Chelsea came out on top in the first leg at Stamford.

Kai Havertz, the scorer of the winning goal in the Club World Cup, put Chelsea ahead after 12 minutes with a finish at the near post.

Jonathan David nearly levelled for the visitors seven minutes later but his effort was well saved by Edouard Mendy, stretching to tip over the crossbar.

Despite Lille having a spell of dominance in the capital, two minutes before the break Hakim Ziyech doubled the advantage to continue his goalscoring run. He cut in from the right hand side to find the bottom corner.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

David pulled a goal back for Lille to halve the deficit heading into the second leg, tapping in from close range on the hour mark after Mendy's initial save of Renato Sanches' shot.

But in the 82nd minute, Thiago Silva rose highest from the corner to steer is header into the roof of the net to ensure the current Champions League holders took a two goal lead to France for the second leg on March 16.

Will this be the same outcome on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge? Tuchel will certainly be hoping so as the Blues look to make it six wins from six in all competitions.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube