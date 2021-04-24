Sir Alex Ferguson: Chelsea 'blessed' to have player like Billy Gilmour coming through

Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson has delivered Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour glowing praise.

The 19-year-old broke through into the Chelsea first-team last season which saw him produce consecutive Man of the Match performances against Liverpool and Everton prior to lockdown.

A knee injury in July set the Scotsman back which has limited him to ten appearances for the Blues this season.

Gilmour has a bright future on the domestic and club stage as well as for his country Scotland.

And Sir Alex, speaking on a Euro 2020 show, has offered his assessment.

"He’s another one that’s emerging," said Ferguson. "I saw him play for Chelsea towards the start of the season and he did well."

"He got an injury that held him back a bit, but he is an emerging player there’s no doubt about that. It’s good to see players like him coming through and the quality of players in England.

"We are blessed with some good young players coming through."

Gilmour has been restricted of minutes under Thomas Tuchel after opting not to go out on loan in January. It has hindered his chances of Euro 2020 selection this summer with Scotland, but the teenager believes he has made the right decision to stay at Chelsea for the second part of the season.

He is 'confident that he has done the best thing for his Chelsea career and also his long-term prospects by sticking around and learning from Tuchel', as reported by the Telegraph.

