Jim Ratcliffe Set to Re-Submit Chelsea Bid if Todd Boehly Doesn't Finalise Takeover

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will re-submit his bid for Chelsea if Todd Boehly and his consortium don't finalise the takeover of the club this week, according to reports.

Boehly's group were informed by Raine, the US merchant bank overseeing the sale, and Chelsea last week that they were the preferred bidder for the club, beating the consortiums led by Stephen Pagliuca and Sir Martin Broughton.

Prior to the final three shortlisted bidders learning their fate, Ratcliffe made an 11th-hour bid for the Blues, much to the surprise of all parties involved in the process.

They were told to 'forget it, you're not in the process' by Raine, Tom Crotty, director of communications and corporate affairs at INEOS, said to the Telegraph.

But Ratcliffe and co are not giving up and, according to Matt Law, will revive their bid should Boehly's camp, which includes a majority stake for Clearlake Capital, not finalise a deal to complete a takeover of the Blues.

They refuse to give up despite the communications with Raine, with Crotty adding: "We’re not giving up because we believe what we’ve got is a bid that makes good sense for the club.

“They will say it was too late. We said ‘you need to give us some feedback and if we’ve got something wrong, tell us what we’ve got wrong and we can try to correct it’. But we haven’t even had that opportunity. We were told over the weekend. I’m not going to criticise Raine because we are late and in their defence, they will use that and say you should have been in much earlier.”

Clearlake Capital are a private equity firm and will take a 60% stake in the club if the Boehly bid is successful. And Crotty believes it is an issue, adding: “Our issue if you look at the preferred bid - it’s not the Boehly bid, it’s the Clearlake bid. It’s a private equity bid and the NFL don’t allow private equity firms to take major stakes in clubs, so why should the Premier League?

"Jim spent seven years working in private equity and the nature of private equity is investors have a requirement for a relatively short to medium term return. How do you do that with a club like Chelsea, which needs a huge amount of investment in the next 10 years?"

