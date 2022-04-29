Sir Jim Ratcliffe Explains Sensational Late Chelsea Bid of Over £4BN

Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has explained his sensational late bid to purchase Chelsea Football Club as he has made an offer of over £4 billion for the west London side.

It was reported that the English billionaire has made a last-minute bid to purchase Chelsea after long-standing interest.

Speaking to the Times, Ratcliffe has explained his decision to make a late bid to buy Chelsea.

“We put an offer in this morning,” Ratcliffe told The Times. “We are the only British bid. Our motives are simply to try and create a very fine club in London. We have no profit motive because we make our money in other ways.”

It was reported that he revived his long-term interest in the club but did not go as far as making a formal offer to Raine Group but now he has made an 11th-hour bid.

Speaking to BBC Radio Five Live via Evening Standard, Ratcliffe's brother, Bob, previously admitted they did not plan to submit a bid: “There was some early exchange but we were a significant way apart on valuations. The issue with Chelsea is its stadium. We are all getting older and it is a decade of your life to resolve that.”

It is unclear as to what has changed but the Ineos owner has joined the race to buy Chelsea, alongside Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca's groups.

The report continues to claim that the offer would include a pledge of investing £1.75 billion over ten years in the club in terms of developing the stadium, team and infrastructure - on top of meeting the valuation of about £2.5 billion for the purchase.

Ratcliffe has also told the group that they are in a position to send the money and close the deal for Chelsea by the weekend.

