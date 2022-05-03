Sir Jim Ratcliffe 'Not in Same Race' as Todd Boehly Ahead of Chelsea Takeover

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is 'not in the same race' as Todd Boehly despite making a late bid for Chelsea, it has been reported.

The British billionaire made an 11th-hour offer to take over from Roman Abramovich, stating that he would transfer funds 'over the weekend' in a last-ditch attempt to buy Chelsea.

However, it was revealed on Friday that Boehly's consortium had been named as the preferred bidder for the club by Raine Group, despite the late offer.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

It has since been reported that Ratcliffe is on standby and could still have a chance at taking over if Boehly's bid falls short in the final stage.

Despite this, Ben Jacobs reports that, having bypassed Raine Group's process, Sir Ratcliffe is not part of the same 'race' as Boehly's consortium.

He must wait and hope an agreement isn't signed by the American-Swiss consortium to buy Chelsea this week.

Boehly's group have until the end of the week to agree on a deal to buy the club as they enter exclusive talks with Chelsea's owners over the sale.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Boehly's group were named by Raine as the preferred bidder on the same day that Ratcliffe made his bid official, reportedly unaware of the details of the British billionaire's bid.

By bypassing Raine Group and submitting his bid direct to Chelsea, this means that Ratcliffe is not in the same race as Boehly's group and could ultimately be his downfall as he wishes to purchase the club.

Furthermore, Ratcliffe is still heavily involved with Ligue 1 side OGC Nice, whom he owns, and will attend Saturday's French Cup final, showing now desire to dilute his shares as of yet.

