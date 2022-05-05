Skip to main content

Sir Jim Ratcliffe Outlines Manchester United Allegiance Amid Chelsea Bid

Chelsea bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has opened up on his allegiances in football as a Manchester United fan with a season ticket holder at Stamford Bridge as he launches his bid to buy the club.

The Monaco-based British billionaire submitted his bid directly to Chelsea as they anticipated the offer despite being surprised at the timing.

Speaking to the BBC, Ratcliffe was asked about his allegiances in football.

When asked about being a Manchester United fan but bidding for Chelsea, he went into detail on who he supports.

He said: "I have a split allegiance effectively really. When I was in London for many, many years, Chelsea I could go and watch. It's quite difficult to go and watch Utd."

He continued to reveal that he can understand the suggestions that he should buy Manchester United.

"I can understand that, but Manchester United isn't for sale," he finalised.

Todd Boehly and his consortium have entered a period of exclusivity which will allow them time to fully complete the purchase of the club.

They have since met with the government and completed the Premier League Owners and Directors test as they look to take over from Roman Abramovich.

The latest reports revealed that Clearlake Capital are to reduce their stake in Chelsea ahead of the takeover, expected to own approximately 60% of Chelsea's shares if the consortium can strike a definitive agreement for their purchase.

The demand for an extra £500 million from Roman Abramovich led to Boehly and his co-investors injecting a majority of additional money themselves, one insider said.

