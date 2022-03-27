Skip to main content
Sir Jim Ratcliffe Revived Long-Term Chelsea Interest Despite Not Making Formal Offer to Raine Group

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a Monaco-based British billionaire who was previously interested in buying Chelsea, revived his long-term interest in the Club but did not go as far as making a formal offer to Raine Group.

This comes as Roman Abramovich listed Chelsea for sale and was sanctioned by the UK Government and European Union after conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Ratcliffe has previously expressed interest in purchasing Chelsea and reportedly holds a season ticket at Stamford Bridge despite being a fan of Manchester United.

As per Sky News, Ratcliffe expressed an interest before deciding against launching a bid for Chelsea.

imago1010113110h

It is unclear as to why he decided not to submit a bid to Raine Group but we can look into past comments to give hints as to the reasoning.

Speaking to BBC Radio Five Live via Evening Standard, Ratcliffe's brother, Bob, previously said: “There was some early exchange but we were a significant way apart on valuations. The issue with Chelsea is its stadium. We are all getting older and it is a decade of your life to resolve that.”

They instead opted to purchase Swiss club FC Lausanne-Sport in 2017 and French outfit OGC Nice two years later.

imago1006769482h

Raine have told the remaining contenders that they must agree to a binding agreemend which will see the parties commit at least a further £1 billion to future investment at Chelsea, with the majority put towards redeveloping Stamford Bridge.

This could have been seen as a factor for Ratcliffe deciding not to bid for the Club, whilst his ownership of other footballing entities such as Nice could also have meant that he was not willing to move for Chelsea, as he would have to reduce his shares.

This is something that Joshua Harris and David Blitzer must do from Sir Martin Broughton's consortium, as well as Stephen Pagliuca, if either party wishes to complete a takeover.

imago1010844832h
