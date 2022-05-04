Skip to main content

Sir Jim Ratcliffe Told His Chelsea Bid Isn't Part of Process But Refuses to Give Up

The director of communications at INEOS has confirmed that Raine Group have informed Sir Jim Ratcliffe that his Chelsea bid is not part of the process to takeover, but the billionaire will not give up.

The British billionaire and long-term interested party made an 11th-hour bid to take over from Roman Abramovich but Todd Boehly's consortium was named the preferred bidder on the same day.

As per Matt Law, the director of communications at INEOS, Ratliffe's chemical company, has confirmed he has been told he is not part of the sale process.

Law confirmed that Tom Crotty, director of communications + corporate affairs at INEOS, told him Raine have informed Ratcliffe that his late bid for Chelsea is not currently part of the process, but has also confirmed Ratcliffe is refusing to give up.

This comes after it was revealed that Ratcliffe cannot formally progress his bid for Chelsea during Boehly's group's exclusivity period.

The American-Swiss consortium entered exclusive talks to buy the club on Friday and have a week to agree on a deal to become the next owners of Chelsea.

If they are unsuccessful, Ratcliffe's bid could come into play but both Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca have told members of their consortiums to be on standby if Boehly's bid fails, and having gone through the process with Raine Group they could be preferred.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck has informed Ratcliffe that the club will not abandon the formal sale process also, it has been reported.

