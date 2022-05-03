Sir Jim Ratcliffe Won't Attend Chelsea vs Wolves Due to Nice Participation in French Cup Final

Chelsea bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe won't be in attendance at the Blues' clash against Wolves in Premier League action on Saturday as Nice are in the French Cup final.

The long-term interested bidder and British billionaire submitted his bid directly to Chelsea as they anticipated the offer despite being surprised at the timing, bypassing Raine's process.

This came just hours after Todd Boehly's group were informed that they could enter exclusive talks with Chelsea after being named as the preferred bidder.

IMAGO / HochZwei

Despite this, Ratcliffe is still hopeful of being successful with his late attempt and has been in England to meet with the Chelsea Supporters Trust.

However, despite being in London this week, the bidder will not be in attendance for Chelsea's clash against Wolves in Premier League action on Saturday.

Boehly has previously attended Chelsea matches, including their clash against Real Madrid in the Champions League, as he prepares to take over from Roman Abramovich.

It remains to be seen as to whether he will be present against Wolves on Saturday but Ratcliffe will not attend, as confirmed by Ben Jacobs.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Nice, the Ligue 1 side that Ratcliffe currently owns, will be in action against Nantes in the French Cup final on the same day as Chelsea's clash.

The billionaire will prioritise attending the monumental occasion for his French side, of whom he would have to dilute shares in order to purchase Chelsea.

Boehly's group have a week to reach an agreement for the takeover of Chelsea as they look to succeed Abramovich and beat Ratcliffe to the purchase.

