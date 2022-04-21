Skip to main content
Sir Lewis Hamilton Confirms Backing of Sir Martin Broughton's Chelsea Bid But Denies £10M Investment

Sir Lewis Hamilton has confirmed his involvement in Sir Martin Broughton's bid to buy Chelsea but has denied that he will invest £10 million into the club, stating that the fee isn't accurate.

Recent reports revealed that Sir Hamilton and Serena Williams had joined the bid from Sir Broughton to take over the club.

However, the article from Sky News also stated that the pair would invest £10 million each, which has not been called not 'accurate' by Sir Hamilton.

imago1011202784h

A spokesperson for Sir Hamilton confirmed his involvement with the bid but denied the £10 million fee, as per Matt Law.

"We can confirm that Lewis has joined the Sir Martin Broughton bid, however the financial figure reported in the Sky article isn’t accurate," a spokesperson revealed.

This comes after it was reported that Sir Broughton is confident that his Chelsea bid would grant the club access to the most capital out of the three consortiums in the running.

imago0078499501h

Todd Boehly and Stephen Paglicua are heading other groups which have submitted bids to Raine for Chelsea.

Boehly was pictured at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea lost 4-2 to Arsenal on Wednesday night, whilst Pagliuca was in attendance for Southampton's clash against the Blues a week prior.

Raine are yet to name their preferred bidder as over the weekend, more information was given to bank after they went back to all three parties asking questions and seeking greater detail on some of their business plans and forecasts.

Thomas Tuchel had no update to give on Tuesday afternoon when asked about the ownership situation as he said: "From me, absolutely not. I am sorry.”

