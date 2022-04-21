Skip to main content
Sir Lewis Hamilton & Serena Williams Make £10M Backing to Sir Martin Broughton Chelsea Takeover Bid

British sporting icons Sir Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams have pledged £10 million in backing to Sir Martin Broughton's takeover bid for Chelsea.

The bid is in the final three alongside Todd Boehly and Stephen Pagliuca's group as Raine are set to name their preferred bidder before submitting them for Government approval.

As per Sky News, Sir Hamilton and Williams have now backed Sir Broughton's bid for Chelsea and have pledged £10 million in backing to the party.

Sources close to the group told Sky News that Sir Lewis and Ms Williams are the highest-profile members of any of the three remaining consortia.

The have pledged an estimated £10 million each to the bid but their finances is not the main reason for their involvement.

Sky continue to report that the addition of Sir Lewis and Ms Williams was a serious investment decision because of their experience at building global sports brands.

It was previously reported that Sir Broughton's bid for the club is a 'particularly strong contender' to win the race for the takeover.

He has handed guarantees to the Chelsea Pitch Owners should he be successful, as well as offering Blues fans a 'golden share'.

It remains to be seen as to who will be successful in the bid for Chelsea as Raine are yet to name their preferred bidder as over the weekend, more information was given to bank after they went back to all three parties asking questions and seeking greater detail on some of their business plans and forecasts.

Thomas Tuchel had no update to give on Tuesday afternoon when asked about the ownership situation as he said: "From me, absolutely not. I am sorry.”

