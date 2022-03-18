A bid to buy Chelsea Football Club headed by Lord Sebastian Coe and Sir Martin Broughton is said to be 'on track' to be considered.

The Blues were put up for sale by the current owner Roman Abramovich at the beginning of the month, with the news soon attracting multiples parties who are interested in purchasing the World and European Champions.

Chelsea set a deadline of Friday 18 March for all those interested to submit their official bids.

According to the Telegraph, the offer from Coe and Broughton is 'on track for their offer to go in for consideration.'

It was reported earlier in the week that the former had joined the latter's bid for the club, with Coe also being a Chelsea fan himself.

Broughton used to be the Chairman at Liverpool and helped to bring in their current owners Fenway Sports Group.

Around 20 'credible parties' are said to be interested in buying the club as the race for the purchase of Chelsea heats up.

The club has received a lot of interest from those wishing to acquire the Blues, despite the sanctions imposed on Abramovich by the UK Government.

A consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss have submitted their offer to Chelsea, believed to be around £2.5 billion.

Saudi Media Group have also made a bid, with £2.7 billion being the reported fee.

You can keep up with all the latest breaking news here as interested buyers prepare their final bids ahead of the 9pm deadline.

