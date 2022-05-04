Skip to main content

Sir Martin Broughton 'Believed' He Would be Preferred Bidder for Chelsea

Sir Martin Broughton believed he would be chosen as the preferred bidder for Chelsea Football Club by Raine Group, according to reports. 

Broughton was leading one of the groups who were shortlisted by Raine as those who could be in contention to takeover the Blues from Roman Abramovich. 

However the consortium led by Todd Boehly has emerged as the preferred bidder in the eyes of the merchant bank as they look to progress with the sale of the club.

imago1011113884h (1)

According to The Times, Broughton believed that he had won the race to buy Chelsea as a result of the nature of Boehly's bid.

Should the latter successfully complete the purchase of the reigning World and European Champions, investment company Clearlake Capital would have around 66% ownership of the club, with Chelsea 'falling into the hands of private equity'.

Because of this, Broughton believed that Raine would choose his bid rather than the one proposed by the American and co-owner of the LA Dodgers.

However Boehly has emerged as the successful candidate and his consortium are now in a period of exclusivity.

imago1002502921h

His group remain on track to buy the club, despite a late bid from Sir Jim Ratcliffe that was in excess of around £4 billion.

The Premier League are also said to have completed their Owners' and Directors' Test ahead of the takeover, and the Boehly consortium is expected to pass this.

However new reports have suggested that the sale of Chelsea could be blocked if Abramovich demands that his loan to the club is repaid. 

imago0157294681h
