Sir Martin Broughton Enlists Support From Wall Street & Sports Titans Ahead of 'Fully Funded' Chelsea Bid

Sir Martin Broughton, who is interested in buying Chelsea, has enlisted support from Wall Street and sports industry figures to back his bid for the Club.

Broughton, a former Liverpool chairman, is attempting to purchase the Club and if successful would see Sebastian Coe take a seat on the Chelsea board.

Sky News have now revealed that he has gainged support from major Wall Street and sports industry giants for his bid htat is 'now fully funded'.

imago0006738211h

He is being advised by Michael Klein, one of the best and most successful investment bankers. Klein also advised Broughton when he was chairman of Liverpool in 2010.

Sir Martin's consortium is reportedly workng on his bid with Creative Artists Agency, a global talent management agency, and Evolution Media Capital, a sports advisory and financing partnership.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A source told Sky News that Sir Martin's consortium would be 'a safe pair of hands' for Chelsea and that the involvement of Michael Klein is 'significant'.

His bid is expected to reserve an equity stake in Chelsea for supporters - a move that would be likely to win government backing.

imago0078499501h

The former Liverpool chairman spoke to Sky News on Saturday, and said: "There's a real need to change everyone's mindset. There's too much emphasis on Roman as the legal owner and not enough on the Ukrainian victims - who to all intents and purposes are the beneficial owners - and the fans who are the emotional owners.

"(The Government) must prevent the club going into administration.That would destroy at least £500m of value, which means £500m less going to the victims of the war.

"Surely, after all the brilliant efforts of the British public in raising some £200m in donations, no government wants that on their hands as an unintended consequence of their actions." 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010479509h
