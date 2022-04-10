Sir Martin Broughton Gives Chelsea Pitch Owners Guarantees in Takeover Bid

Sir Martin Broughton has handed guarantees to the Chelsea pitch owners in his consortium's bid to takeover the Club.

This comes as the Englishman's consortium has been named on the final shortlist and has a chance to submit a final bid ahead of the April 14 deadline.

Todd Boehly's consortium, the Ricketts Family Investment Group and Stephen Pagliuca join Broughton's bid in this stage of the sale process.

As per Mail Sport, Broughton has given guarantees to supporter groups including the Chelsea Pitch Owners (CPO), who own the freehold to Stamford Bridge and a crucial veto on any proposal to move grounds.

This comes after it was reported that Boehly's consortium and the Ricketts Family Investment Group will offer fans a golden share in the Club.

This comes after the decision to give Chelsea supporters a 'golden share' and additional representation when it comes to future decision making at the Club is at the discretion of the new owner as the UK Government did not impose the rule on any potential buyer.

Pagliuca, the final bidder, is yet to meet with fan groups according to the report and could hand him a disadvantage in his pursuit for Chelsea.

Sir Broughton has previously stated that he believes the fans should be a huge part of the Club going forward.

He said: "There's a real need to change everyone's mindset. There's too much emphasis on Roman as the legal owner and not enough on the Ukrainian victims - who to all intents and purposes are the beneficial owners - and the fans who are the emotional owners."

