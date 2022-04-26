The Sir Martin Broughton-led bid to buy Chelsea could have weakened after a £500 million loan from three US banks was revealed.

They are one of three consortiums to have made the final shortlist, with Todd Boehly and Steve Pagliuca-led bids also making Raine's cut of bidders.

Raine, the merchant bank overseeing the sale, has been asking the final shortlisted bidders for further information as a selected preferred bidder remains imminent.

One included a guarantee of ownership until 2032, an agreement that would be legally enforceable. But one heavy criteria that both Raine and Chelsea have wanted is a debt-free financed bid.

This had led to many being removed from the process and it has now emerged, as per the Financial Times, that the Broughton bid is being backed by loans.

Bank of America, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo are providing a £500 million term loan to the consortium which includes David Blitzer and Joshua Harris, backed also by Lord Sebastian Coe, Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams.

All three banks declined to comment on the matter, while an additional £100 million revolving credit facility is also claimed to have been agreed.

All bidders are hoping for a final decision soon, as is Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel who saw Antonio Rudiger confirm his departure this summer with the club unable to agree a new deal with the Germany international due to the sanctions in place.

"It would be ideal but you cannot pull grass and it grows faster," Tuchel admitted on the takeover being sorted as soon as possible.

"We wish for it but we have to deal with the reality and the reality is that at the moment, sanctions are still in place and the situation is not clear for next season.

"So we try for the last weeks to focus on what we can influence and this will be the next match."

