Sir Martin Broughton Releases Statement Following Consortium-Backed Bid to Buy Chelsea

Sir Martin Broughton has released a statement following the confirmation of his bid, alongside Lord Sebastian Coe, to become the next owner of Chelsea F.C.

Ever since Roman Abramovich's sanctioning by the UK government for his 'close ties' with Vladimir Putin, the west London club has been accepting bids for future ownership and Broughton and Coe's consortium are one of the bidders.

You can find everything you need to know on the matter, following the deadline for bids on Friday 18 March, here.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

As quoted by Daily Telegraph's Matt Law, Sir Martin Broughton pledged the following statement following his bid for the football club.

"A consortium approach of investors who share same the same ambition, commitment, and fan-centric vision.

"The plan will guarantee that the club is never beholden to a single individual or sovereign wealth fund, ensuring that the club never faces a crisis like this again."



The British businessman went on to say the following on his shared bid for the European champions.

"Investing in the club to keep it at the top of European football. An immediate commitment to invest in players, new team facilities, and new commercial opportunities.

IMAGO / photothek

“I am assembling a team that will ensure the future success and financial stability of a club I’ve supported for over 60 years.

“We will secure a prompt purchase and smooth transition, with funds readily available for the immediate takeover of the club and immediate investment in the team, facilities, and commercial opportunities.

“I believe I am the right person to lead Chelsea Football Club as we start this new chapter for the club."

