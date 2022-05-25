Skip to main content

Sir Martin Broughton Sends Todd Boehly Message Following Chelsea Sale

Former Chelsea bidder Sir Martin Broughton has sent a message to incoming owner Todd Boehly and his consortium ahead of the official announcement of the takeover.

It was previously reported that Broughton's consortium were on 'standby' incase Boehly's group did not reach an agreement to buy the club after being selected as the preferred bidder.

However, the Boehly-led consortium reached an agreement for a £4.25 billion takeover as they are taking over from Roman Abramovich.

Broughton has spoken publicly for the first time, via Nick Purewal, and 'wished Boehly good luck'.

He said: “I want to thank the members of my consortium for their professionalism and commitment to putting together our bid."

Stephen Pagliuca, who was also named as a preferred bidder, is yet to comment ahead of the sale.

This comes after the UK Government have issued a new licence for the takeover of Chelsea to be complete ahead of the May 31 expiry of the current operating licence.

In a statement released by the Department of Culture, Media & Sport, they said: “Late last night (Tuesday) the UK Government reached a position where we could issue a licence that permits the sale of Chelsea Football Club.

"Following the sanctioning of Roman Abramovich, the Government has worked hard to ensure Chelsea Football Club has been able to continue to play football. But we have always been clear that the long-term future of the club could only be secured under a new owner.

“The steps today will secure the future of this important cultural asset and protect fans and the wider football community. We have been in discussions with relevant international."

All that awaits is an official announcement by the football club before Boehly and co take the reigns at Stamford Bridge.

