Sir Martin Broughton Submits Official Bid For Chelsea Amid Pending Takeover

Sir Martin Broughton has submitted his official bid for Chelsea Football Club amid their pending takeover.

A deadline of April 14 was set for interested parties to submit their final offers for the Blues, with a sale of the club set to be completed within the next few weeks.

Broughton is on a shortlist of bidders who are in the final stages of the process, with current owner Roman Abramovich putting the club up for sale at the beginning of March.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to James Robson, Broughton's final bid for the reigning World and European Champions has been submitted.

It was previously reported that his bid for the club is a 'particularly strong contender' to win the race for the takeover.

He has also handed guarantees to the Chelsea Pitch Owners should he be successful, as well as offering Blues fans a 'golden share'.

Broughton is on a final shortlist with two other bidders, with Todd Boehly and Stephen Pagliuca also in the race for the West London side.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The Ricketts family were also on said list, but reports earlier on Friday revealed that they had withdrawn their bid for Chelsea.

The group released a statement on the decision which read: "The Ricketts-Griffin-Gilbert group has decided, after careful consideration, not to submit a final bid for Chelsea FC.

"In the process of finalising the proposal, it became increasingly clear that certain issues could not be addressed given the unusual dynamics around the sales process.

"We have great admiration for Chelsea FC and its fans and we wish the new owners well."

