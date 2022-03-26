Skip to main content
Sir Martin Broughton Takeover Bid for Chelsea is a 'Particularly Strong Contender'

Sir Martin Broughton's bid for Chelsea Football Club is said to be a 'particularly strong contender' to win the race for the west London side, according to reports. 

Since Chelsea went up for sale at the beginning of March, a number of parties have shown their interest in purchasing the World and European Champions. 

Raine Group are the merchant bank who are overseeing the sale and are believed to have devised a shortlist of bidders who will go through to the next stage of the process. 

According to the Evening Standard, Broughton's bid for the club is believed to be a 'particularly strong contender' to win the race.

It was revealed that his bid had made the shortlist set by Raine Group, and he has been joined by Blues fan and former Olympian Lord Sebastian Coe.

Broughton already has experience running a Premier League club courtesy of his time at Liverpool, and therefore there is 'no surprise that it was shortlisted.'

Joining their bid on the shortlist are Todd Boehly, the Ricketts family and Stephen Pagliuca, with the deadline for bids said to have been last Friday 18 March.

Despite several bidders having already been confirmed on the shortlist made by Raine Group, it is said that it is yet to be finalised as they prepare for the next stages of the process.

The bids that have been successful will now be looked into in greater detail, and there will be background checks on all those involved.

You can follow our live blog on the takeover shortlist here.

