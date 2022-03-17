Skip to main content
Sir Martin Broughton Urges Government to Protect Chelsea & Ukraine Victims Following Roman Abramovich Sanctioning

Chelsea-linked Sir Martin Broughton has urged the United Kingdom Government to protect Blues fans and the victims of Ukraine following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning.

The 55-year-old is parting ways with Chelsea after 19 years after the Russian oligarch put the Club up for sale following his sanctioning by the UK Government and European Union.

Speaking on the situation, via Sky News, Broughton has urged the Government to protect Chelsea from bankrupcy 

imago0006738211h

He said: "There's a real need to change everyone's mindset. There's too much emphasis on Roman as the legal owner and not enough on the Ukrainian victims - who to all intents and purposes are the beneficial owners - and the fans who are the emotional owners.

"(The government) must prevent the club going into administration. That would destroy at least £500 million of value, which means £500 million less going to the victims of the war.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Surely, after all the brilliant efforts of the British public in raising some £200m in donations, no government wants that on their hands as an unintended consequence of their actions."

imago0078499501h

This comes after it was reported that Broughton has enlisted support from Wall Street and sports industry figures to back his bid to buy Chelsea.

Broughton, a former Liverpool chairman, is attempting to purchase the Club and if successful would see Sebastian Coe take a seat on the Chelsea board.

A source told Sky News that Sir Martin's consortium would be 'a safe pair of hands' for Chelsea and that the involvement of Michael Klein is 'significant'.

It remains to be seen as to whether his attempt will be a success but he reportedly wants to reserve an equity stake in Chelsea for the supporters, a move that will win the government backing as well as that of the fans.

