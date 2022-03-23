Skip to main content
Sir Martin Broughton's Chelsea Proposal Amongst 'Leading Contenders' Ahead of Raine Shortlist Announcement

Sir Martin Broughton's bid for Chelsea is seen to be one of the leading contenders to be shortlisted by Raine Group, according to reports.

All interested parties are now waiting to hear back from Raine over whether or not their bids have been successful enough to make the shortlist. 

As per Telegraph Football, Sir Martin Broughton's proposal is rated as one of the leading contenders to be shortlisted despite being financed by Crystal Palace shareholders Joshua Harris and David Blirzer.

imago0078499501h (1)

The pair would have to sell their stake's in the Eagles before completing the purchase but this has not put Raine Group off their proposal it seems.

Raine had originally told bidders that one to three groups would be progressed and it was unclear on Wednesday night whether or not the bank will strictly stick to that plan or extend the shortlist to a fourth consortium.

Broughton, the former chairman of Liverpool F.C., is a proud football fan, and his bid to take over the European champions was confirmed shortly after 10pm (GMT) on Friday night.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The British businessman's bid was launched alongside Lord Sebastian Coe, a Chelsea fan himself, and they believe they may be in contention to be considered.

It remains to be seen as to who will make the shortlist, but the report from the Telegraph continues to state that Todd Boehly's consortium is expected to be on the shortlist.

imago1010656730h

So what happens next?

Once the bidders have been told who has been shortlist, which will be decided primarily by Chelsea, the selected four will be invited to make 'improved final offers' for the club.

They will then be reviewed, and a decision on who has won the race to be the preferred bidder could be decided in the second week of April.

Once Raine and Chelsea have selected their preferred bidder, they will go to the Government for approval to get a new licence to allow a sale to go ahead, before undergoing the final Premier League Owners' and Directors' Test to seal a takeover.

imago0046129121h
